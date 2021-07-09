Bohol’s 1st private sector-led vaccination drive launched at BWS











The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) on Friday launched the first private sector-led COVID-19 vaccination drive in the province at the Bohol Wisdom School (BWS) in Tagbilaran City.

BCCI president Albert Uy said the campaign aims to vaccinate 1,441 economic frontliners under the A4 category using 2,882 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac which arrived in the province on Thursday. The jab recipients were allocated two doses each.

The vaccination center will conduct operations until Tuesday next week.

According to Uy, the vaccines were procured by the BCCI through the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCII) which secured 500,000 CoronaVac doses last month.

“Ang 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine mao niy una na mga bakuna na niabot sa Pilipinas na sourced by a private organization which is the FFCCII, unya napiskan ta diri sa Bohol,” said Uy.

The vaccines were flown to Bohol on Thursday and were received by Uy and Governor Art Yap whose father, Domingo, is the chairman emeritus of FFCII.

The jabs were then stored at the Provincial Health Office’s cold storage facility.

According to Uy, they plan to procure more vaccines for economic frontliners as part of the business sector’s efforts to revive the local economy.

“Part pud ni sa thrust sa BCCI, naa pud tay programa na mag procure ta og additional vaccine kay kuwang man gyud ng mga bakuna na nangabot sa probinsya,” said Uy.

The BCCI official also urged the public to get vaccinated.

“Ang ahwag lang sa katawhan na dili ta mahadlok magpabakuna…Mas mahadlok ta dapat sa virus kaysa bakuna,” he added.

Earlier, the Department of Health accredited the BWS gymnasium as a vaccination site.

The indoor gym may be used for future vaccination operations when more jabs arrive, Uy said. (RT)