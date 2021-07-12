adplus-dvertising
PPA to upgrade four ports in 2nd district

10 hours ago
NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S PRINT EDITION.

Four seaports in Bohol’s 2nd District are poised for development within the year.

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said Ports Manager James Gantalao of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in Bohol showed him the master development plans of Getafe and Talibon towns, as well as barangays Tapal and Poblacion, both in Ubay town during a consultative meeting Tuesday at the latter’s office in Tagbilaran City.

Aumentado said when completed, these projects will bring greater economic activity and progress in these areas.

The projects have been bid out this year. Physical works will start later this year. For starters, the Getafe port gets P265 million, while Tapal wharf gets P185 million.

For starters, Tapal Wharf that faces the island municipality of President Carlos P. Garcia and which has deeper channels than the one in Poblacion can accommodate the bigger barges and container ships that also call on the ports in Leyte and Mindanao – and passenger ships.

He noted that Cokaliong Shipping Lines is keen to serve the northern part of Bohol.

“Regular trips to and from this province will open up business opportunities and attract investors like flowers to bees,” he observed.

Improving the ports will improve the access of goods not only to the port towns but also the interior towns, perking up the economy there too, he said.

Not wanting to be left out, Aumentado said Mayors Dave Duallo of Buenavista and Eugene Ibarra of Clarin also requested for additional funds to complete their respective municipal ports.

PPA can provide assistance to municipal ports through special arrangements with the LGU officials, the solon explained.

