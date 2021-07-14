adplus-dvertising
DOH sends nurses to private hospitals in Bohol

DOH sends nurses to private hospitals in Bohol

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

DOH sends nurses to private hospitals in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S PRINT EDITION.

The Department of Health (DOH) moved, amidst the public clamor, to deploy government-paid nurses to private hospitals in order to attend to the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.

Rep. Edgar Chatto took action on reports published in the Chronicle last month confirming the sad condition in hospitals where there are devoted rooms for COVID victims but could not accommodate them due to lack of nurses.

For quite a time only, there were only very few hospitals given the nurses despite the increasing incidence of COVID-19 here.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In a random check made by the Chronicle yesterday, it was learned that there were already government-paid nurses deployed to private hospitals following the disclosure of the real status on why hospitals have to decline accepting COVID patients.

ACE  Medical Center confirmed that DOH sent them seven nurses last Monday to augment those assigned in the respiratory floor and isolation Emergency Room. However, said nurses will be at the hospital for 20 days only or by the end of July.

Per DOH orders, 30 percent bed capacity should be allocated for COVID cases. ACE Medical Center allotted 40 of the hundred beds to COVID patients. This newest private hospital in the city has allotted the whole 6th floor (40 rooms) as COVID floor accessible through a separate elevator.  Of these 40 rooms, eight are in ICU set-up and 32 as COVID suites.

The top management of ACEMC  told the Chronicle that these rooms have dedicated ventilators, high flow nasal cannulas, and dialysis machines at the 6th floor if the need arises. 

At the Ramiro Hospital,  six DOH-paid nurses were assigned starting June 1 until July 31. 

The deployment of DOH paid nurses was also confirmed at the Holy Name University Medical Center with eight nurses assigned which boosted its acceptance of COVID patients to 12 rooms, out of the 17 rooms dedicated for COVID. 

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Rep. Chatto expressed thanks to DOH Regional Director Bernales for attending to the clamor for government-paid nurses to be assigned in the hospitals here.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Roque urges Bohol coops to go into healthcare provider biz

TAGBILARAN CITY – Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has challenged cooperatives in Bohol province to engage into the healthcare business to…

Capitol exec reminds public: mass gatherings still prohibited as COVID-19 cases surge

Mass gatherings or activities deemed as super spreader events are still prohibited, a Capitol official reminded the public amid the…

Bohol’s 1st private sector-led vaccination drive launched at BWS

The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) on Friday launched the first private sector-led COVID-19 vaccination…

Bohol posts 1,014 new COVID-19 cases in 8 days

Bohol recorded a whopping 1,014 new coronavirus disease cases in a span of eight days, but the surge abruptly stopped…

BMS alarmed as GCGMH only accepts COVID-19 patients due to soaring cases in Bohol

The Bohol Medical Society (BMS) has expressed alarm over the possibility of patients with illnesses other than the coronavirus disease…

‘Emergency ops center’ needed as COVID-19 cases soar: doctors’ group

Amidst the increasing number of those contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, there is now a need to establish an Emergency…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply