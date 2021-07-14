DOH sends nurses to private hospitals in Bohol











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S PRINT EDITION.

The Department of Health (DOH) moved, amidst the public clamor, to deploy government-paid nurses to private hospitals in order to attend to the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.

Rep. Edgar Chatto took action on reports published in the Chronicle last month confirming the sad condition in hospitals where there are devoted rooms for COVID victims but could not accommodate them due to lack of nurses.

For quite a time only, there were only very few hospitals given the nurses despite the increasing incidence of COVID-19 here.

In a random check made by the Chronicle yesterday, it was learned that there were already government-paid nurses deployed to private hospitals following the disclosure of the real status on why hospitals have to decline accepting COVID patients.

ACE Medical Center confirmed that DOH sent them seven nurses last Monday to augment those assigned in the respiratory floor and isolation Emergency Room. However, said nurses will be at the hospital for 20 days only or by the end of July.

Per DOH orders, 30 percent bed capacity should be allocated for COVID cases. ACE Medical Center allotted 40 of the hundred beds to COVID patients. This newest private hospital in the city has allotted the whole 6th floor (40 rooms) as COVID floor accessible through a separate elevator. Of these 40 rooms, eight are in ICU set-up and 32 as COVID suites.

The top management of ACEMC told the Chronicle that these rooms have dedicated ventilators, high flow nasal cannulas, and dialysis machines at the 6th floor if the need arises.

At the Ramiro Hospital, six DOH-paid nurses were assigned starting June 1 until July 31.

The deployment of DOH paid nurses was also confirmed at the Holy Name University Medical Center with eight nurses assigned which boosted its acceptance of COVID patients to 12 rooms, out of the 17 rooms dedicated for COVID.

Rep. Chatto expressed thanks to DOH Regional Director Bernales for attending to the clamor for government-paid nurses to be assigned in the hospitals here.