Fortridge Food Park opens in Dauis











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S PRINT EDITION.

GRAND OPENING of Fortridge Food Park with Engr Forting and Eunice Lim together with Richard and John Paul Lim, Ann Dy representing Gov Art Yap, Atty Abellon Damalerio, representing Rep. Edgar Chatto, and City First Lady Jane Yap representing Mayor Baba Yap. Bishop Alberto Uy officiated the blessing rites yesterday.

Fortridge Food Park formally opened Saturday with a unique presentation of various food stalls offering international cuisine surrounding a fish pond where customers can “catch and cook” the cultured tilapia.

The brain child of Engr. Fortunato “Forting” Lim, the food park in an alfresco setting comes out so inviting for diners as they have no less than 21 food stalls with varied cuisine.

“I first saw this kind of a food park in Japan,” Lim recalled, saying that the opening of the food park was a “dream come true” which he wanted to share with the Boholanos.

What makes it more scenic is that the fish pond is ideally located at the center of the Food Park with landscaped dining areas, aside from those spaces in front of the various food stalls.

Fortridge Food Park is located at the scenic Koinonia Hill in barangay Songculan Dauis with a spacious parking area for diners.

Together with Forting to welcome the guests were wife, Eunice and children Richard, Kay, John Paul, Daphne Vivien Lim during yesterday’s grand opening.

Photo: via Joemar Peligrino

Among the VIPs were Ann Dy representing Gov. Art Yap, Atty. Abellon Damalerio, representing Rep. Edgar Chatto, and City First Lady Jane Yap representing Mayor Baba Yap. Bishop Alberto Uy blessed the Fortridge Food Park.

“Iska” of Kusina Genaro banners the food stalls as they offer guests the “catch & cook ” of fresh tilapia at the pond. This is owned by John Paul and Daphne Vivien Lim.

The 20 other food stalls are Musashi Takoyaki, Seazzy Food Stall, Potato Corner, American Ribhouse, Under the Tea/Papa P, Paradise Indian Mexican Fusion RestoBar, Mad Griddle, Plate 8 Diner, Craze, Fish and Greens, Biyans Cakes and Pastries, Thirsty, Bingkkot Food House, Cardiac Delight, Big’s Crispy Lechon, Anhui Flavor, SixThree Waffles and Tea Hazzipads Food Hub, M. Lagura Food and Snacks and Aiztea Tea Shop.