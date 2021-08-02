adplus-dvertising
1,500 kilos of fish arrive in Bohol from Zamboanga

Photo: via BFAR IX

An estimated 1,500 kilos of fish shipped from Zamboanga City arrived in Bohol on Monday through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) IX’s “Oplan Isda.”

According to Jonalyn Lafuente of BFAR Bohol, the kilos of Galunggong and Matambaka will be directly sold to consumers starting at P145 per kilo.

Lafuente said the BFAR facilitated the transportation of the fish using its reefer van while the transaction was made through private groups in the province led by Dennies Du Pascual, a representative of fresh fishery products buyers in Bohol.

“Ang arrangement nila ni Kapita Alrene Karaan, nag-identify sila og mga beneficiaries na willing na mo palit, namalay-balay lang dili na mo adto sa market,” said Lafuente.

Last month, BFAR launched Oplan Isda to boost the income of fisherfolk in Region IX.

BFAR Regional Director Isidro Velayo Jr. said in a statement Friday that “Oplan Isda” is aimed to establish a strong direct link between the producers and the sellers of fish commodities and provide additional supply at an affordable price in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas of the country.

Velayo said the project was launched in collaboration with the Fisherfolk Cooperative of Basilan province to supply Small Pelagic Fish for Metro Manila and Bohol markets.

Velayo’s office together with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority-Zamboanga Fish Port Complex and Basilan Fisherfolk and Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative facilitated the first shipment of about 1.5 metric tons of fish for Metro Manila.

He said the BFAR-9 Reefer van carrying the frozen fish departed this city on June 8 and arrived June 11 in Metro Manila.

They also assisted Pascual, who is also JJ’s Seafoods Village sales manager, to establish links with local sellers of fish commodities.

According to Velayo, the “Oplan Isda” project aligns with the One DA Approach of the Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar and as part of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Oplan Isda” is an intervention to increase production in the region by strengthening fisherfolk cooperatives and bolstering their income to have a stable food source for the country. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DA picks Bohol as model for prov’l fishery extension

Department of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar has directed the DA regional executive directors (REDs) to make Bohol a model…

OPV: Bohol accepts hogs, pork products from ASF-free zones

Live hogs, pork and pork-related products from areas still considered free from the African swine fever (ASF) will still be…

Bohol agri programs anchored on ‘DA Reform Agenda’, says Yap

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol’s strategic framework for agricultural development which is anchored on the Department of Agriculture (DA) plans and programs has been cascaded down to the purok level. During the Orientation on Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) and Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) programs to the Sangguniang Bayan/Sangguniang Barangay-chairman on Agriculture Committee and Municipal Agriculturist, from the Local Government Units of Buenavista and Clarin last Friday at 4th Floor, New Capitol Building, Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Gov. Art C. Yap said that all plans and programs in agriculture in the entire province must be anchored on the DA Reform Agenda: Eighteen (18) Key Strategies. Yap said the 18 key strategies are the following: Bayanihan Agri Clusters; Collective Action/ Cooperative Development; Province-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES); Mobilization and Empowerment of Partners to attain scale; Diversification; Credit Support; Post-Harvest, Processing, Logistics and Marketing Support; Agriculture Career System; Education and Training/Agribusiness Management; Youth & Women Management; Technology and Innovation; Digital Agriculture; Farm Technology and Mechanization Infrastructure Investment; Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Measures; Food Safety and Regulations; Agri-Industrial Business Corridors; Global Trade and Expert Development Promotion; Ease of Doing Business and Transparent Procurement; and Strategic Communications Support. The governor emphasized that the provincial government has focused and concentrated on rice, corn, high value crops, vegetables and fruits, coffee, cacao, coconut and dairy to ensure food security and safety. He informed the Agri stakeholders that Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar during his visit to the province last June 4, 2021,to lead the turnover of P387M worth of farm machinery to the Boholano Farmer Cooperative Association (FCA) appreciated the agricultural plans and programs of Bohol for this year and beyond he presented to him. The…

Promotion of VCO for health benefits seen to boost Bohol’s coconut industry

A Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) official in Bohol expressed optimism that the recent promotion of the virgin coconut oil (VCO)…

Capitol yet to identify cause of high pork prices

The provincial government of Bohol has yet to identify the factors behind the high prices of pork in the province,…

Bohol chosen as pilot province of DA’s PAFES program

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The province of Bohol is one of…

