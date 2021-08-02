1,500 kilos of fish arrive in Bohol from Zamboanga











Photo: via BFAR IX

An estimated 1,500 kilos of fish shipped from Zamboanga City arrived in Bohol on Monday through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) IX’s “Oplan Isda.”

According to Jonalyn Lafuente of BFAR Bohol, the kilos of Galunggong and Matambaka will be directly sold to consumers starting at P145 per kilo.

Lafuente said the BFAR facilitated the transportation of the fish using its reefer van while the transaction was made through private groups in the province led by Dennies Du Pascual, a representative of fresh fishery products buyers in Bohol.

“Ang arrangement nila ni Kapita Alrene Karaan, nag-identify sila og mga beneficiaries na willing na mo palit, namalay-balay lang dili na mo adto sa market,” said Lafuente.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, BFAR launched Oplan Isda to boost the income of fisherfolk in Region IX.

BFAR Regional Director Isidro Velayo Jr. said in a statement Friday that “Oplan Isda” is aimed to establish a strong direct link between the producers and the sellers of fish commodities and provide additional supply at an affordable price in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas of the country.

Velayo said the project was launched in collaboration with the Fisherfolk Cooperative of Basilan province to supply Small Pelagic Fish for Metro Manila and Bohol markets.

Velayo’s office together with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority-Zamboanga Fish Port Complex and Basilan Fisherfolk and Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative facilitated the first shipment of about 1.5 metric tons of fish for Metro Manila.

He said the BFAR-9 Reefer van carrying the frozen fish departed this city on June 8 and arrived June 11 in Metro Manila.

They also assisted Pascual, who is also JJ’s Seafoods Village sales manager, to establish links with local sellers of fish commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Velayo, the “Oplan Isda” project aligns with the One DA Approach of the Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar and as part of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oplan Isda” is an intervention to increase production in the region by strengthening fisherfolk cooperatives and bolstering their income to have a stable food source for the country. (PNA)