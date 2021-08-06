3,500 individuals vaccinated at Camp Dagohoy











Around 3,500 persons were inoculated during a weeklong vaccination drive at the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City from August 2 to August 6, 2021.

This was confirmed Friday by Provincial Health Office (PHO) officer-in-charge Dr. Yul Lopez on Friday.

According to BPPO Community Affairs Development Office chief Lt. Joseph Berondo, the initiative was facilitated by the Department of Health and provincial government while the Bohol police provided the venue.

The vaccination covered police officers, frontline workers from various establishments and public utility vehicle drivers.

Among those vaccinated was BPPO director Col. Osmundo Salibo.

Berondo noted that many people have shown interest to get vaccinated leading to the extended operating hours of the vaccination site.

Some individuals who were not able to get vaccinated through the Tagbilaran City government at the Central School also tried their luck at the BPPO vaccination site.

“Duha to ka gabii na ni abot sa 10 sa gabii, daghan man gud ni sila,” said Berondo. “Ang mga wala ma accommodate sa Tagbilaran City, wa kaabot sa cutoff, namalhin didto [Camp Daghoy] perting daghana kaayo.”

Bohol has been ramping up its vaccination drive as part of its preparatory measures against the dreaded Delta variant of COVID-19 which has already been detected in the nearby province of Cebu.

On Wednesday, some 19,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in Bohol. (RT)