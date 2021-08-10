adplus-dvertising
Capitol-DOH mobile vaccination teams set for deployment in Bohol towns

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

The Provincial Government of Bohol and the Department of Health (DOH) are set to deploy their mobile inoculation teams to various towns in a bid to widen the reach of the province’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 and cover far-flung areas, an official said Monday.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Monday said the teams which were previously stationed in Tagbilaran City will be deployed to municipalities, particularly underserved areas.

Lopez, in an interview over station dyRD, said they have a total of three mobile vaccination teams.  

According to Lopez, they will prioritize areas that have been noted to have a slow implementation of the vaccine campaign.

The team will also visit the Philippine Army base in Carmen town to inoculate soldiers.

“Mo ngadto na mi sa mga kulungsuran…kani pung mga pundok-pundok like BOHECO employees, etc., unya especially sa mga lungsod na medyo nakit-an namo na hinay ang ilang vaccination rate atong tabangan,”he said.

So far, the province has been able to fully vaccinate 111,603 individuals as of August 9, 2021 based on data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO).  

Some 92,998 persons have received their first dose.

Based on the same data, the province has received a total of 281,130 vaccine doses from the national government. (RT)

