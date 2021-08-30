Tagbilaran launches 1st drive-thru vaccination, caters to tricycle drivers











Drive-thru vaccination at City Hall | Photo: via Charles Borja

Around 118 individuals, mostly tricycle drivers, in Tagbilaran City were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the first and only drive-thru vaccination site in the province, an official said.

According to Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Ruben Culpa, they started the drive-thru vaccination at the City Hall grounds on Saturday last week.

This mostly catered to tricycle drivers but several overseas Filipino workers also lined up and received their shots.

Vaccine recipients underwent the same steps as those at regular vaccination sites including checking of vital signs, actual vaccination, and post-jab monitoring.

However, Culpa said that the CHO will still deliberate as to when the next drive-thru vaccination will be conducted.

“Experimental pa to pero kung nindot ang feedback—and actually nindot man so far ang feedback—amo na pung e-schedule sunod,” said Culpa.

He added that the CHO does not have enough manpower to regularly facilitate the drive-thru vaccination as it also oversees the city’s regular inoculation operations and mobile vaccinations.

Tagbilaran City is currently conducting vaccinations at five sites across the city and is offering house-to-house inoculations for senior citizens and persons with disabilities who have mobility issues which keep them from going to vaccination centers.

According to Culpa, some 28,608 residents or 27.5 percent of the city’s population have been fully vaccinated.

The CHO projects that the city will be able to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70 percent of its population by November. (RT)