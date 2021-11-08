adplus-dvertising
‘Let Yolanda’s lessons of hope, solidarity carry us through this pandemic’ — Boholano bishop

‘Let Yolanda’s lessons of hope, solidarity carry us through this pandemic’ — Boholano bishop

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

‘Let Yolanda’s lessons of hope, solidarity carry us through this pandemic’ — Boholano bishop

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Eight years after typhoon “Yolanda” devastated several areas, a Catholic bishop exhorted the people to let its lessons of resiliency carry them through amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boholano Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan wishes that the anniversary would be a commemoration of hope and solidarity among the communities as they continue to grapple with the health crisis.

“Let the lessons of resiliency, hope and solidarity carry us through in these challenging times,” Varquez said.

Saying that many of the calamities are related to climate change as pointed out by experts, he also asked the public “to hear the cry of our planet for common action to save our common home”.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

For this to happen, the bishop urged the public to heed Pope Francis’ call for “ecological conversion”.

“We must move away from the sins of environmental abuse and neglect to show that we are truly returning to the Lord and we truly care for one another,” Varquez said.

Yolanda left more than 6,000 people dead and still thousands more remain missing and displaced more than five million people after it struck central Philippines on Nov. 8, 2013.

The prelate asked the faithful to be thankful to the Lord “that we have risen from the horrible destruction” that the typhoon had brought.

“We have seen God’s saving acts at work in our own history,” he said. “We thank individuals, groups, and organizations who helped us rise and recover, and never forget them in our prayers.”

He also urged the faithful to pray for the people who died from the typhoon and from deliverance from all calamities. (Catholic News Agency/CBCP)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Parcon re-elected as CBCP permanent council representative for Visayas

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon of the Diocese…

120 Bohol priests to assume new assignments next week

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The 120 priests under the Diocese of…

Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Tagbilaran marks 30th anniversary

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Monastery of the Holy Spirit in…

Nat’l Museum turns over restored Loboc Church

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP)…

Cathedral declared as St. Joseph Diocesan Shrine

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. St. Joseph Cathedral was officially declared as…

Prayers for end of COVID-19 offered on Divine Mercy Sunday

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tagbilaran City — Catholics celebrated Divine Mercy…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!