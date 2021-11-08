Plastic barriers PUVs no longer required











The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday said the installation of plastic barriers for separating passengers inside public utility vehicles (PUVs) in the province were no longer mandatory amid the nation’s continued move to ease COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.

According to LTFRB 7 Assistant Regional Director Rey Elnar, the barrier policy was scrapped nationwide through the agency’s Memorandum Circular 2021-064 which was issued on November 2.

The LTFRB memorandum was issued after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through Assistant Sec. Steve Pastor admitted that there was no scientific basis behind the installation of barriers.

However, all PUVs were still required to only fill up their vehicles at 70 percent of its seating capacity.

PUV operators who wish to keep their installed barriers may also do so.

“Puydi na tantangon ang barrier pero maintain lang gihapon ang 70 percent capacity para sa tanan sugod last week,” said Elnar.

Wearing of face masks and face shields also remained mandatory.

Meanwhile COVID-19 rates for PUVs remained in place allowing to operators to charge more than the usual fee considering that they have been barred from operating at full capacity.

There had been reports that PUV fares have doubled but this was denied by Elner.

“Dili pud pud double pare pareho ra sauna kintahay P7.50 himuong P9,” he said. (A. Doydora)