Arrivals from Manila hike after mandatory RT-PCR abolished

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Arrivals of domestic tourists on board flights from Manila immediately increased after an announcement was made canceling the requirement for a 72-hour negative RT PCR test among incoming passengers.

A random check made among resort owners in Panglao showed a 15% increase in bookings, especially during the long weekend in observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Romel Gonzales, manager of Modala Resort said he noted a 15 to 20 percent hike in arrivals last week of Manila passengers who arrived with just their vaccination cards.

However, he admitted that this slight increase is not yet enough to arrive at a breakeven status covering their operational cost.

The pioneer, Bohol Beach Club through Manager Allan Santos expressed gratitude to local residents who continue. 

to patronize the resort especially on weekends. In fact, they limit their day beach users during Saturdays and Sundays due to the increasing bookings from domestic tourists arriving on their daily flights from Manila.

Manager Weng Jose of Bluewater Resort confirmed a spike in occupancy towards the end of October leading to the long weekend including the holiday. She noted guests from NCR comprised mostly of families, their children on school break from online classes.

South Palms’ Fe Ginete told the Chronicle that locals still dominate their bookings especially on weekends even as arrivals from Manila increased by 10 percent.

Manager Doer Escoto of Bellevue Resort noted a 20% hike in room occupancy starting Oct. 25, including arrivals from Manila. However, local residents are still sustaining most of their bookings.   

