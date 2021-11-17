Tagbilaran CHO starts booster vaccination for frontliners

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Tagbilaran CHO starts booster vaccination for frontliners

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
more

The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) started on Wednesday the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers and other frontliners who are residents of the city.

According to CHO spokesperson Ruben Culpa, they are conducting the vaccinations at the CHO headquarters and are accepting those in the A-1 Category which includes medical frontliners and Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT).

“Sa City Health [Office] palang atong venue for today. Wala pay gi iingon hantod kanusa for as long as maka lugar tong atong mga frontliners adto lang sila,” said Culpa.

The frontliners are required to present their vaccination cards to get their booster shots at the CHO.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Culpa added that their office has stocks of most of the vaccine brands including Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

“Depende sa unsay nahatag nimo sa initial [doses] kay naa man tay classification ana,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Health issued the recommended booster dose for each brand that was used for the recipient’s initial dose.

Those who have been fully vaccinated may receive the following as their booster shot depending on the brand of their first two doses:

SINOVAC

  • AstraZeneca
  • Pfizer
  • Moderna

ASTRAZENECA

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • Pfizer
  • Moderna

PFIZER

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • AstraZeneca
  • Moderna

MODERNA

  • AstraZeneca
  • Pfizer

Culpa noted that hospitals may also conduct their own booster vaccinations at their facilities.

For his part, Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Yul Lopez also confirmed that local government units in the province may also start to administer booster shots for medical frontliners.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, the PHO has yet to officially launch its booster vaccination for healthcare workers.

“Officially, pwede na karon November 17 pero wa pa mi, maghanay pa mi og schedula kay naka schedule na mi og mga mobile ug regular vaccinations,” said Lopez. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

All TCJ detainees fully vaccinated vs COVID-19; BDJ awaits second dose

moreAll persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Tagbilaran City Jail (TCJ) have been fully vaccinated while the larger Bohol…

GCGMH inaugurates new OB-Gyne ward

moreThe Department of Health-run Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City inaugurated on Monday its new obstetrics and…

Bohol to start province-wide vaccination of 12 to 17 years old

moreVarious health units across Bohol led by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) will start on Wednesday the province-wide vaccination of…

COVID-19 vaccination of children to start in Tagbilaran

moreThe rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 who have comorbidities will start on Friday at…

More than half of Tagbilaran’s 104k residents fully vaxxed

moreMore than half of Tagbilaran City’s total population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a health official said, indicating that…

Over 3,000 children sign up for Tagbilaran COVID-19 vaccination drive

moreOver 3,000 children aged 12 to 17 have registered for the Tagbilaran City local government unit’s (LGU) COVID-19 vaccination drive…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply