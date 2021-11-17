Tagbilaran CHO starts booster vaccination for frontliners

The Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) started on Wednesday the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers and other frontliners who are residents of the city.

According to CHO spokesperson Ruben Culpa, they are conducting the vaccinations at the CHO headquarters and are accepting those in the A-1 Category which includes medical frontliners and Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT).

“Sa City Health [Office] palang atong venue for today. Wala pay gi iingon hantod kanusa for as long as maka lugar tong atong mga frontliners adto lang sila,” said Culpa.

The frontliners are required to present their vaccination cards to get their booster shots at the CHO.

Culpa added that their office has stocks of most of the vaccine brands including Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

“Depende sa unsay nahatag nimo sa initial [doses] kay naa man tay classification ana,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Health issued the recommended booster dose for each brand that was used for the recipient’s initial dose.

Those who have been fully vaccinated may receive the following as their booster shot depending on the brand of their first two doses:

SINOVAC

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Moderna

ASTRAZENECA

Pfizer

Moderna

PFIZER

AstraZeneca

Moderna

MODERNA

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Culpa noted that hospitals may also conduct their own booster vaccinations at their facilities.

For his part, Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Yul Lopez also confirmed that local government units in the province may also start to administer booster shots for medical frontliners.

However, the PHO has yet to officially launch its booster vaccination for healthcare workers.

“Officially, pwede na karon November 17 pero wa pa mi, maghanay pa mi og schedula kay naka schedule na mi og mga mobile ug regular vaccinations,” said Lopez. (A. Doydora)