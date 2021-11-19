At least 66 Bohol cops related to politicos face temporary reassignment

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has identified at least 66 police officers who are related by blood or affinity to candidates in their respective places of assignment and has set them up for reassignment before the 2022 elections.

According to BPPO spokesperson Lt. Colonel Joseph Berondo, the temporary reshuffling prior to the polls is consistently observed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as part of its efforts to maintain impartiality during the election season.

The BPPO however has yet to determine when the temporary reassignment will be imposed.

“Expected na nato kay kada election mao man gyud nay mahitabo nig abot sa panahon during election period or campaign depende sa order sa taas kung kanusa ma-facilitate ang temporary transfer na dunay kadugo o kaliwat na nanglansad,” said Berondo.

So far, those identified for reshuffling were BPPO personnel with relatives who have filed their certificates of candidacy and are within the first degree of consanguinity and affinity.

“Kanang igsuon, igagaw, bayaw sa mga duol ra sa pagkakaron…basta so far ang inventory nato sa admin ug sa operations nato mao pa ng 66 ka tawo mao pa na ang dunay immediate na nanagan ug nagfile karon,” said Berondo.

He noted however that the number of personnel set for reassignment could still increase depending on the PNP’s guidelines on up to what degree of consanguinity and affinity will be considered as close relatives of police personnel.

“Initial pa na unya maghatag na gyud ang guidelines ang national headquarters as to anang giingon na degree basin pa mo daghan pa na kay sa pagkaron immediately family pa na,” said Berondo.

The police official added that those set for reassignment will not be transferred far from their original assignments so as not to keep them away from their homes.

“Mao nay priority na dug-ol ra gihapon para bitaw di ma hamper ilang pag uli sa ilang mga pamilya,” he added. (R. Tutas)