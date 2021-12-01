Boholana daughter of fisherman, educator ranks 6th in teachers’ licensure exam

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Boholana daughter of fisherman, educator ranks 6th in teachers’ licensure exam

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
more

A daughter of a fisherman and a teacher in Bohol ranked sixth out of 8,726 students who took the licensure examination for elementary teachers in September.

Alyssa Camille Avelino, resident of Loay town and a graduate of the Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City, garnered a rating of 90.8 percent, according to the exam results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday.

Avelino was among the 4,883 who passed the test which had a passing rate of 55.96 percent.

The 22-year-old admitted to being nervous when taking the exam but was able to persevere with prayers.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Lisod jud mao ng nag ampo jud mi og pag ayo na ma okay ra to siya pero sa pagkinaunhan lisod jud siya,” she said.

According to Avelino, she was inspired to become a teacher by her late mother who was also a teacher before she passed away in 2016 due to complications caused by renal disease.

Avelino has been living with her father Narciso who is a fisherman and a village councilor in Loay.

According to Avelino, she is now looking forward to being employed and to follow in her mother’s footsteps. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholana ranks 1st in Agriculturist Licensure Examination

moreA Boholana emerged as the topnotcher of the November 2021 Agriculturist Licensure Examination while two others from the province also…

Boholana domestic helper’s son ranks 8th in electronics engineering licensure exam

moreA 23-year-old Boholano ranked eighth in the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination (ECE) administered by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) last…

Tagbilaran PNP named best component city police station in CV

moreNOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The hard work and dedication of…

Boholano BFP director promoted to two-star general

moreNOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholano who is the chief of…

Tagbilaran karate team bags 3 gold, 2 silver 3 bronze medals in int’l tourney

moreTHIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The fighting spirit of the Tagbilaranons cannot…

Bohol all praises for golden girl Hidilyn Diaz

moreBoholanos have joined the rest of the country in expressing pride for Hidilyn Diaz’s gold-clinching performance in the Tokyo Olympics…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply