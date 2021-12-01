Boholana daughter of fisherman, educator ranks 6th in teachers’ licensure exam

A daughter of a fisherman and a teacher in Bohol ranked sixth out of 8,726 students who took the licensure examination for elementary teachers in September.

Alyssa Camille Avelino, resident of Loay town and a graduate of the Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City, garnered a rating of 90.8 percent, according to the exam results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday.

Avelino was among the 4,883 who passed the test which had a passing rate of 55.96 percent.

The 22-year-old admitted to being nervous when taking the exam but was able to persevere with prayers.

“Lisod jud mao ng nag ampo jud mi og pag ayo na ma okay ra to siya pero sa pagkinaunhan lisod jud siya,” she said.

According to Avelino, she was inspired to become a teacher by her late mother who was also a teacher before she passed away in 2016 due to complications caused by renal disease.

Avelino has been living with her father Narciso who is a fisherman and a village councilor in Loay.

According to Avelino, she is now looking forward to being employed and to follow in her mother’s footsteps. (RT)