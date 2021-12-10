Papal nuncio, Spanish envoy to arrive in Bohol

The new Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown and Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Jorge Moragas Sanchez will be arriving in Bohol on Saturday for a two day-visit mainly to join the turnover ceremonies of the Sta. Cruz Parish Church in Maribojoc.

According to Fr. Efren Bongay, episcopal vicar of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Brown will lead on Sunday the turnover and liturgical dedication of the newly restored church which was among those toppled by the 2013 earthquake.

“Ang rason gyud sa papal nuncio ngano ni ari siya is to attend the liturgical ceremonies and turnover of the fully and newly restored church of Maribojoc, siya maoy mo bless and mo apil siya sa turnover,” said Bongay.

Brown and Sanchez will arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport at 10:40 a.m. and will be welcomed by Bishop Abet Uy and other Boholano bishops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown and Sanchez will immediately proceed to the Bellevue Resort where they will have lunch with Uy and other bishops including Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon, Bishop Antonieto Cabajog, Bishop Crispin Varquez of the Diocese of Borongan, Bishop Julito Cortes of the Diocese of Dumaguete, Bishop Leonardo Medroso, former Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles and Bishop Arturo Bastes of the Diocese of Sorsogon.

The bishops will then visit the Dauis Church for a prayer and Baclayon Church where Brown will deliver a speech during a cultural-mapping seminar.

At 5:30 p.m. on the same day, Brown will lead the celebration of a Holy Mass at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Tagbilaran City.

Brown and the other bishops will then proceed to the National Museum of Bohol where they will meet with NM director Jeremy Barnes.

On Sunday morning, Brown will visit the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran City for a prayer together with seminarians and breakfast before heading to Maribojoc.

Brown and Sanchez will depart from Bohol in the afternoon. (rt)