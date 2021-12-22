Mayor Yap to issue EO regulating sale of fuel in Tagbilaran

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap is set an executive order that will regulate the sale of fuel in the city amid reports of hoarding and panic buying of petroleum products.

According to Yap, fuel at pump stations will only be for personal use and not for retail.

“Dili na ta puydi mo palit og kadtong dinaghan na kaayo na klaro na kaayo [dili] na for personal use or ibaligya nila sa laing lugar so dili na ta ana,” said Yap.

The EO is expected to be signed within the day, a day after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama issued a similar directive.

“Unya taud-taud mo release ta sa executive order na mag regulate sa pagpalit sa mga fuel nato sa Tagbilaran City,” said Yap in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday morning.

There have been numerous reports of traffic jams across the city due to long queues of vehicles to purchase fuel at gas stations.

Some motorists have been buying fuel in bulk for them to resell this at much higher prices in areas where gas stations have been closed due to damages incurred when Typhoon Odette swept through the province last week. (A. Doydora)