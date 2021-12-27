Capitol relief ops launched at BWS gym

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The relief operations spearheaded by the Provincial Government continue at the Bohol Wisdom School , according to Gov, Art Yap.

Daily, volunteers do the packing of relief goods to be distributed first to the badly hit towns of Pres Garcia and Ubay.

Yesterday, Gov Yap brought to San Miguel, Bohol the Water Purification Team of MMDA to provide potable water supply to the people of San Miguel. The portable water purification system is a three-stage treatment system that treats fresh clear water from rivers, wells, dams,. Each unit can produce 3 gallons per minute of purified water.

The system is solar powered with support from a standby generator set for continuous operation.

At least 20 thousand liters of water from the tanker of the LGU was purified and distributed to

the communities of San Miguel.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority arrived in Bohol on December 24, 2021 to provide emergency response to Bohol post typhoon Odette.

Mayor Virgilio Mendez received the Team and he thanked Gov. Art Yap, the MMDA for the assistance of providing potable water supply to his constituents on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, reservist personnel from 521st Naval Squadron Reserve and 823rd Marine Company Reserve

conducted hauling operations of 1, 300 pails containing rice, coffee, milk, Noodles and canned goods donated by Pitmaster Foundation.

The goods were transported by LC 290 from Cebu to Bohol and turned over to Philippine Ports Authority in Marimon Port in Tubigon, Bohol.

The Pitmaster Foundation relief operation was in collaboration with Naval Forces Central and

Naval Forces Reserve Eastern Visayas thru its Commander CDR James Lugtu.