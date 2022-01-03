Bohol to start using P191-million 2022 calamity fund for post-typhoon relief ops

The Provincial Government of Bohol can now start to utilize the province’s calamity fund for 2022 to finance relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette which left over 100 people dead and tens of thousands homeless.

Provincial Budget Officer Peter Retutal, in a press conference on Thursday last week, said the province allocated P191 million for disaster risk reduction and management (DDRM) which may be utilized once the New Year starts.

However, the provincial government can initially use only 30 percent of the total fund pending the realignment of the rest of the allocation if deemed necessary.

“Considering that we are in a state of calamity, we can realign. We cannot realign budgets for 2022 yet kay dili pa siya operative, nig tungtong sa 2022, we can realign kung kinahanglan,” Retutal said.

In the same press conference, Yap explained that 70 percent of the DRRM fund is allocated for pre-disaster preparedness and risk reduction measures, leaving 30 percent for the quick release fund which may be used during calamities.

“Ang disaster management fund, 70 percent para sa training, para sa pagpalit sa mga ekipo, para sa capacity building, and 30 percent ra ang mahabilin para sa emergency quick response kung simbako naa tay gi atubang na calamity pursuant to guidelines,” Yap said.

According to Retutal, the province allocated P147 million for DRRM in 2021 but most of the amount was used to fund COVID-19 -response programs.

“Kaning P147 million daghan tang gipang gasto ani for COVID especially for rice na daghan naapektuhan, for equipment, medical supplies, medicines,” said Retutal.

This left the provincial government with P30 million to spend on relief aid.

