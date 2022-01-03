Relampagos: Bohol to ask for donations from all provinces

A week after Governor Art Yap announced that Bohol’s calamity fund has been depleted, Vice Governor Rene Relempagos said that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution asking for financial assistance from the country’s over 70 provinces which were not hit by Typhoon Odette.

Relampagos, in a press conference on Thursday last week, said the amount will be used to help fund the province’s relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

“Ang atong Sangguniang Panlalawigan naay resolution gipasa nga naghanyo mi sa tanang probinsya ug tanang syudad nga wala maapektuhi o maigo ni Odette nga kung mahimo maka-extend og financial assistance sa Bohol,” said Relampagos.

Earlier, Governor Art Yap announced that he could no longer secure rice and other food aid after his contingency fund ran out.

“Kami sa provincial government, inubos ko yung last P30 million naming. Wala na talaga kaming pera, inubos namin lahat, and then kulang parin yun,” said Yap in an interview over dzBB.

Relampagos further explained that it was the province’s quick response fund (QRF) that was depleted.

According to Provincial Budget Officer Peter Retutal, the province allocated P147 million for its calamity fund but this was mostly spent to fund COVID-19-related programs and expenses.

“Ang P147 million daghan tang gipang gasto ani for COVID especially for rice na daghan naapektuhan, for equipment also requirement sa atong DRRM fund, hingpalit ta og medical supplies and medicines,” said Retutal.

He explained that there was still P30 million that was left in the calamity fund and this was used to cover post-typhoon expenses such as the purchase of relief goods.

Retutal added that the province also augmented its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) fund.