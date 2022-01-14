Rene: Bohol needs P28.7 billion for post-typhoon rehab ops

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Friday announced that Bohol will be needing P28.7 billion to fund the province’s rehabilitation efforts in the wake of Typhoon “Odette’s” onslaught.

Relampagos, during the Capitol’s weekly press briefing on Friday, said it may take “years” before Bohol recovers from the devastation caused by the storm.

“Dili sayon pangitaon ning pondoha. Hinumdumi na hantod karon gikan sa kalamidad na gidala sa linog sa 2013, gani hantod karon naa pay pipila nga mga damages adtong panahona na until now wala pa gihapon ma kompleto,” Relamapagos said.

Almost a month after “Odette” hit Bohol on December 16, the provincial government has so far recorded over P19 billion in damages across the province.

The figure is still expected to rise pending the arrival of damage reports from seven more towns.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to extend a P2-billion aid to Bohol but the fund has yet to be allocated to implementing agencies.

So far, the National Housing Authority has released P55 million for the repairs of houses ravaged by the typhoon.

As of Friday afternoon, Bohol has also received cash donations worth P10 million from various individuals and organizations.

According to Relamapagos, the Sannguniang Panlalawigan has also passed a resolution appealing for financial assistance from the over 60 provinces in the country which were not affected by the typhoon.