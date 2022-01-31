Bohol remains under Alert Level 3

Malacañang on Sunday announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has decided to keep the entire province of Bohol under Alert Level 3 for at least the first half of February.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Secretary Karlo Nograles said Bohol and other Central Visayas localities including Cebu, its three independent cities, Negros Oriental will remain under Alert Level 3.

Based on date from the Bohol IATF, Bohol has 932 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Siquijor was also elevated to the same status from Alert Level 2 this month.

The Central Visayas n is now a level higher than the National Capital Region (NCR) which has been placed under the less stringent Alert Level 2.

Nograles added that alert status will take effect starting on February 1 and will be maintained until February 15, 2022.

Nograles said the IATF-EID has the following cities and provinces have been placed under Alert Level 3:

* Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR): Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City;

* Region 1 (Ilocos Region): Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

* Region 2 (Cagayan Valley): Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

* Region 3 (Central Luzon): Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City;

* Region 4-A (Calabarzon): Batangas, Laguna, Quezon Province, and Lucena City;

* Region 4-B (Mimaropa): Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Puerto Princesa City;

* Region 5 (Bicol): Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Naga City.

* Region 6 (Western Visayas): Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, and Iloilo City;

* Region 7 (Central Visayas): Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City;

* Region 8 (Eastern Visayas): Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City;

* Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula): Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Isabela, and Zamboanga City;

* Region 10 (Northern Mindanao): Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City;

* Region 11 (Davao): Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao City;

* Region 12 (Soccsksargen): North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, and General Santos City;

* Region 13 (Caraga): Surigao del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Butuan City; and

* Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Maguindanao, Lanao Del Sur, and Cotabato City.

Nograles said IATF-EID will announce the new alert level status of Ifugao on Monday.

On January 21, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Northern Samar were also placed under more strict Alert Level 4.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the NCR has seen a decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few days and vaccination coverage is high in the metropolis.

Duque also said the escalation or de-escalation of alert levels is determined by the area’s two-week growth rate, ADAR, and health care utilization rate.

Metro Manila has been under Alert Level 3 since Jan. 3 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Under Alert Level 2, intrazonal and interzonal movement shall be allowed.

However, local government units (LGUs) may impose reasonable restrictions subject to evaluation of their respective regional IATF.

The establishments identified under Alert Level 2 shall be allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity and 70 percent outdoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals. These MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), venues for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, recreational venues, cinemas and movie houses, in-person religious gatherings, dine-in services, limited face-to-face or in persons classes, fitness studios/gyms and venues for individual non-contact exercise and sports, contact sports approved by LGUs, funfairs, and karaoke bars and concert halls and theaters.

The following, however, are not allowed to operate under Alert Level 2: casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments “except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President.”

Government agencies and instrumentalities shall remain to be fully operational and shall adhere to at least an 80 percent on-site workforce under Alert Level 2. (wit a report from PNA)