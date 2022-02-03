Bohol PNP ready to provide security to media amid election period

Bohol PNP ready to provide security to media amid election period

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bohol has assured that they will provide needed security for media practitioners who would receive threats during the election season.

According to Bohol Provincial Police Office spokesperson Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, the directive to provide protection to media personnel was ordered by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) which was then relayed by PNP chief General Dionardo Carlos to the police force’s ranks.

Cheung said the protection order was imposed in recognition of the media’s role in providing accurate information to the public particularly during the election period.

“Gi recognize sa PNP ang role sa media in raising our level of awareness karong padung na election. Ang media practitioners mao may main sources of relevant information, mao puy mo kalaban aning misinformation na puydi mo disrupt the delivery of truth to the public,” said Cheung.

However, Cheung noted that request for security and threats would still need to be validated.

Media practitioners would need to course their request for security through Chueng, not through the municipal police stations.

So far, there have been no reported threats to medial personnel in the province which is not among the noted hotspots for violence against journalists and election-related violence.

“Wala pay miduol na media sa atoa. Kompara man pud sa ubang lugar, dili man kaayo ingon na ang mga journalist diri, writers, media practitioners naa threats. Unlike sa ubang lugar na grabe ang threat,” said Cheung. (R. Tutas)

