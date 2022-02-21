DepEd: No face-to-face classes in Bohol

Topic |  
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

DepEd: No face-to-face classes in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Face-to-face classes will start tomorrow in some areas in the country, but not in the province.

Provincial Schools Division Supt. Bianito Dagatan of the Department of Education (DepEd) told the Chronicle yesterday that the six schools in the province earlier recommended to have face-to-face classes were not included in the final list of schools where classes will commence under a new normal setting.

Some 400 schools in Central Visayas will start their face-to-face classes tomorrow.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

DepEd Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez said some 456 schools in the region will commence classes tomorrow.

The six schools in the province earlier limited to be among the first to resume face-to-face were badly damaged by Typhoon Odette.

He said a school in Panglao expressed interest to reopen classes. He will recommend the school to the regional director who will send an inspection team before any school can resume the face-to-face classes.

Schools wanting to resume classes should first get the “safety seal” from the Department of Education and Culture.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

SP breaks ground for Tagbilaran’s new legislative building

The Tagbilaran City Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Friday broke ground for the city’s new legislative building whose construction has been…

Tagbilaran to hold Saulog Festival, but still without street-dancing tilt

For the third straight year, Saulog Tagbilaran will not hold a street-dancing competition, one of the festival’s main attractions, as…

BOHECO I eyes to complete repairs of storm-hit power lines by April

The Bohol Electric Cooperative (Boheco) 1, which has the most number of customers among Bohol’s three distribution utilities (DU), is…

Over P100-million worth of projects OK’d for Jagna

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Mayor Joseph Ranola of the bustling port…

Gallares breaks grand for Phase II of Cortes facility

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Exactly a year after the groundbreaking for…

Bohol PNP ready to provide security to media amid election period

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bohol has assured that they will provide needed security for media practitioners who would…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply