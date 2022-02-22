House approves motorcycle-for-hire bill

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The House of Representatives approved on final reading just before recess House Bill 10571 An Act Allowing and Regulating the Use of Motorcycles as Public Utility Vehicles.

First District Congressman Edgar Chatto is among principal authors of the substitute bill, himself having filed House Bill 04141 in 2019 for such measure.

A salient feature of the bill provides for franchise application through the LGU in areas outside the metropolis or regional hubs where there is no existing Transportation Network Company (TNC) or Online E-Commerce Platform Provider (OEPP).

The LGU may also recommend the appropriate number of units that may be allowed to operate in their respective jurisdictions.

These were among important inputs Chatto raised during deliberations.

He had argued then that local regulation will allow for overseeing of technology, proper licensing, vehicle registration and insurance.

He further stressed that regulation by local governments can be considered since the core of the discussion is for operators to have proper authority.

During discussions of the Technical Working Group, Chatto also underscored that while motorcycles for hire have become essential especially in the provinces, not all provinces have a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office and Land Transportation Offices (LTO) are situated only in strategic cities.

The approved bill also provides that in the case of motorcycles for hire operating outside the digital platforms, the fare shall be determined by the Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board (LTFRB) after a public consultation with LGUs, operators, and other stakeholders with the approval of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

To ensure safe and secure operations of motorcycles for hire, the LTO shall deputize LGUs and other relevant national agencies to assist in the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, and to monitor strict compliance with the provisions, particularly on the observance of carrying capacity and speed limits.