Bohol got more funding under Tutor in 3 years than Yap in 9 years: DPWH data

Bohol’s third district benefitted more from national government fund allotments for infrastructure in three years under Rep. Alexie Tutor than the entire nine years of her predecessor Gov. Art Yap.

Data from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) showed that Tutor secured P5.5 billion for the implementation of projects for Bohol from 2020 until 2022 while Yap facilitated the allotment of P4.7 billion from 2010 to 2019.

The allotments were made through the General Appropriations Act.

According to the DPWH, the funds covered all infrastructure projects including the construction of roads, bridges, school buildings and flood-control facilities.

The funds allocated during Yap’s nine-year term in office also covered rehabilitation projects of infrastructure damaged by the 7.2-magnitude quake that jolted Bohol in 2013.

Based on the DPWH data, the following amounts were allocated for projects in the third district from 2010 to 2022:

YAP

2010 – P73.32 million

2011 – P115.05 million

2012 – P112.72 million

2013 – P279.82 million

2014 – P165.33 million

2015 – P221.52 million

2016 – P313.15 million

2017 – P819.65 million

2018 – P1.480 billion

2019 – P1.152 billion

TOTAL – P4.73 billion

TUTOR

2020 – P1.356 billion

2021 – P1.725 billion

2022 – P2.423 billion

TOTAL – P5.504 billion

A separate data from the DPWH indicated that Tutor pushed for the implementation of 490 projects from 2020 to 2022.

The volume is a little over half of Yap’s 979 projects in his entire nine-year term as representative of the district.