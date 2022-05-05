Off-grid islands in Bohol ready to be energized for elections

Topic |  
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Off-grid islands in Bohol ready to be energized for elections

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed preparations to energize various off-grid barangays in Bohol particularly island villages during the elections on May 9.

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial officer Edi Aba, generator sets and solar-powered lights have been delivered to the villages.

“Ready na ang mga generator, even ang mga backup generator,” said Aba.

He said the generators were provided by local government units and Department of Energy.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, voting center locations which were cut off from the grid in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” have also been energized.

According to Bohol Electric Cooperative (Boheco) I spokesperson Algerico Siga, all 10 island barangays that have voting precincts and are within its franchise area are ready to be energized as of Wednesday.

The following are island villages under Boheco I: Pamilican, Balicasag, Mantatao, Ambungan, Cuaming, Bagongbanwa, Batasan, Bilangbilangan, Bocabo and Kalampasan.

“Kaning 10 ka isla ma energize ni nato tanan before ang election,” he said.

For his part, Boheco 2 operations officer Ariel Torrejos said the DOE provided of 75 solar lights for 32 voting centers within the power distributor’s franchise area.

Meanwhile, the Comelec facilitated the distribution of generator sets for off-grid areas to power vote-counting machines. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Trucks, buses temporarily barred from passing thru new Clarin Bridge in Loay

Trucks, buses and other large vehicles will initially be prohibited from passing through the new Clarin Bridge in Loay which…

DPWH eyes opening of new Clarin Bridge in Loay on Thursday

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is tentatively scheduled to open the new Clarin Bridge in Loay town…

PSA opens civil registry outlet in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Boholanos need not go to Cebu anymore,…

57.77% of places in PH under Alert Level 1 from May 1 to 15

MANILA – More than 50 percent of 1,634 total cities and municipalities nationwide have been included in the list of places…

Bohol got more funding under Tutor in 3 years than Yap in 9 years: DPWH data

Bohol’s third district benefitted more from national government fund allotments for infrastructure in three years under Rep. Alexie Tutor than…

DPWH to inaugurate new Clarin Bridge in Loay next week

Barring any hitches, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will inaugurate the new Clarin Bridge in Loay next…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply