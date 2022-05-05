Off-grid islands in Bohol ready to be energized for elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed preparations to energize various off-grid barangays in Bohol particularly island villages during the elections on May 9.

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial officer Edi Aba, generator sets and solar-powered lights have been delivered to the villages.

“Ready na ang mga generator, even ang mga backup generator,” said Aba.

He said the generators were provided by local government units and Department of Energy.

Meanwhile, voting center locations which were cut off from the grid in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” have also been energized.

According to Bohol Electric Cooperative (Boheco) I spokesperson Algerico Siga, all 10 island barangays that have voting precincts and are within its franchise area are ready to be energized as of Wednesday.

The following are island villages under Boheco I: Pamilican, Balicasag, Mantatao, Ambungan, Cuaming, Bagongbanwa, Batasan, Bilangbilangan, Bocabo and Kalampasan.

“Kaning 10 ka isla ma energize ni nato tanan before ang election,” he said.

For his part, Boheco 2 operations officer Ariel Torrejos said the DOE provided of 75 solar lights for 32 voting centers within the power distributor’s franchise area.

Meanwhile, the Comelec facilitated the distribution of generator sets for off-grid areas to power vote-counting machines. (AD)