New Tagbilaran port terminal opened; GlobalPort takes over ops

June 8, 2022
June 8, 2022

New passenger terminal building at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port | Photo via Augusto Pascual

The new passenger terminal building (PTB) at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port was opened for public use on Sunday, over a year after its inauguration.

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol manager James Gantalao said the two-story facility which can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers will replace the old PTB which has a capacity of 500 passengers.

In April last year, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Arthur Tugade inaugurated the P75-million facility but the transfer of operations was delayed due to documentary requirements, particularly as the GlobalPort Terminals Inc.’s takeover was still pending.

Gantalao confirmed that the PPA formally turned over the operations and management of the port to GlobalPort on May 20, 2022.

“GlobalPort assumed operation and management of the port but still, the regulator and administrator of the ports will be PPA. Ang ila lang is cargo handling, passenger terminal building and ancillary services,” said Gantalao.

Gantalao said the PTB 2 is more spacious and will have areas for concessionaires, automated teller machines and currency exchange booths.

The new facility is fully air-conditioned and is replete with free WiFi, larger restrooms, a prayer room and accessibility features for persons with disabilities (PWD).

It will also continue to offer a rent-free space for blind massage therapists.

“Sa PTB 2, gi address nato ang mga kulang sa old terminal like accessibility kay sauna gikan sa gawas, mo saka pa. Og mo ulan, ma compromise pud ang atong security kay mo gawas ang pasahero. Unya huot pud kaayo,” said Gantalao.

However, he noted that they are still awaiting the delivery of a new x-ray machine as some of the port’s old equipment were damaged when Typhoon “Odette struck Bohol in December.  

“Wala mi makaayo dayon after sa typhoon so apektado tanan, hasta air-conditioning. Naabtan pud ta sa election ban, di pud ta mahimo maka-repair dayon,” said Gantalao.

Meanwhile, the old terminal or PTB 1 will be renovated and used as a tourist assistance center.

It will also house travel and transport service booths. (A. Doydora)

