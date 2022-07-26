San Miguel activates town’s first fire station

San Miguel activates town's first fire station

The San Miguel local government unit (LGU) activated its temporary fire station on Monday, after depending on other municipalities’ firefighters since the town’s foundation in 1961.

Mayor Ian Gil Mendez and Bohol provincial fire marshal Supt. Noel Ababon led the inauguration ceremonies of the fire station which is located beside the town’s Rural Health Unit in Barangay Poblacion.  

“This is a historical event kay first time ni na naa na tay protection ug dili na ta manghulam og fire trucks gikan sa laing lungsod og simbako na naay sunog,” said Mendez.

Meanwhile, the LGU also donated a brand new fire truck to the Bureau of Fire Protection which will oversee the operations of the fire station.

The new facility will be manned by nine firefighters led by Senior Fire Office 2 Felomino Resane.

According to Mendez, the newly formed BFP team will also train municipal personnel on disaster response and barangay tanods on basic firefighting for them to be designated as fire marshals.

“Additional namo ning tabang sa mga disasters. Ang San Miguel isa sa mga pinakadakong igo gikan sa Bagyong “Odette.” Kung naa miy BFP unta adto, nagamit unta for additional emergency response,” said Mendez.

Mendez added that Director Louie Puracan, officer-in-charge of the BFP, has also allocated another fire truck for San Miguel to boost the town’s firefighting capabilities.

For his part, Ababon said the BFP’s permanent fire station in the town is expected to be completed in December.

After its completion, only the municipality of Duero will remain without a fire station out of the 47 towns of Bohol. (R. Tutas)

