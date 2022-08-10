Over 3,000 delisted as 4Ps recipients in Bohol

Topic |  
August 10, 2022
August 10, 2022

Over 3,000 delisted as 4Ps recipients in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Over 3,000 households in Bohol have been removed from the list of recipients of the government’s conditional cash grants which are handed out as part of its poverty reduction program.

Jiah Sayson, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional focal person in Central Visayas, said 3,538 persons have been delisted from their Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) due to various reasons as of August 1, 2022.

According to Sayson, some of those delisted have relocated without informing the DSWD.

Some also no longer have children under the age of 18 while others failed to meet the requirements set by the DSWD.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Naa puy ma delist kung dili na mo comply sa program conditions like imong bata wa nimo gipa eskwela. Ika duha, imong mga bata wa nimo regularly gipa-checkup, or kung naay buntis sa pamilya, walay pre-natal or post-natal checkups,” said Sayson.

Sayson noted that others were also removed from the list due to “validated” misbehavior.

“Ang usa sa reasons is misbehavior kanang isangla nila ilang cash cards. Ilang e-pawn, drug addiction, alcoholism and involvement sa ubang illegal activities,” said Sayson.

Meanwhile, 5,742 individuals have “graduated” from the program and were deemed self-sufficient.

According to Sayson, there are currently 60,065 active 4Ps beneficiaries in Bohol.

However, some 19,143 of them were undergoing validation as they were initially identified as “non-poor.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Na identify ni sila na non-poor or dili na pobre mao na among e-validate kung tinuod ba gyud,” said Sayson.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

With the delisting and graduation of some recipients, the DSWD is set to undergo a “massive replacement” initiative in which they are targeting to enroll 154,000 Central Visayas households into the 4Ps program.

The DSWD however has yet to determine how many households from Bohol it will be enrolling. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Yap eyes pay-parking areas in Tagbilaran

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said that the local government will look into the possibility of establishing pay-parking areas in…

Abapo calls for SP panel probe on Southern Star amid spate of road mishaps

Second District Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. will push for an investigation on the spate of road mishaps involving the…

Sevilla demands removal of Ballilihan water equipment

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Sevilla Mayor Juliet Dano called on Balilihan…

San Miguel activates town’s first fire station

The San Miguel local government unit (LGU) activated its temporary fire station on Monday, after depending on other municipalities’ firefighters…

No deadline extension for voter registration, says Tagbilaran Comelec officer

There will be no deadline extension for the voter registration conducted ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections…

Bohol DepEd welcomes suspension of mandatory wearing of school uniforms

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol welcomed the new pronouncement of its chief Vice President Sara Duterte that school…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply