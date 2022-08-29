Aris set to discuss Bohol-Cebu, Bohol-Leyte bridges with BBM

Governor Aris Aumentado is set to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the planned construction of bridges connecting Bohol to Leyte and Bohol to Cebu, which was earlier proposed as part of the Duterte administration’s ambitious “Build, Build, Build” program but was shelved after it was deemed to be unfeasible.

According to Aumentado, he has spoken with Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo regarding the big-ticket projects with the latter acknowledging that Marcos is in favor of the infrastructure developments.

“Among gi hisgutan ang Bohol-Cebu Bridge and the Bohol-Leyte Bridge. Ang iyang [Lagdameo] komento is mao pud nay gusto ni Presidente BBM, so matud niya atong e-work out na,” said Aumentado.

Aumentado noted that the project had already been considered by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and this only needs to be “revisited.”

In 2019, former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia announced that the Cebu-Bohol bridge was among three big-ticket infrastructure projects that were stricken off the “Build, Build, Build” list of flagship projects.

Pernia said the three projects were “very challenging and costly” to implement.

For the Cebu-Bohol Bridge in particular, he explained that “the traffic doesn’t justify the construction.”

However, Aumentado expressed optimism that the project would push through this time with the involvement of the private sector.

Aumentado cited Manny Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corp as among those interested to link Bohol to Cebu, particularly through Cordova.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) connects the mainland Cebu via Cebu City to Cordova town in Mactan Island.

“Posibli kini mahitabo kay dili lang ang government ang interesado niini, apil ang mga private,” he said.

In July, the MPIC’s toll-road arm Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., which owns the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), started a feasibility study on the Cebu-Bohol bridge link project in July.

A report by The Freeman indicated that the firm is eyeing the establishment of a Cebu-Bohol link via Cordova or Olango Island and municipality of Getafe. (A. Doydora)

