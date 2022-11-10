Boholano ranks 10th in Physician Licensure Exam

Topic |  
November 10, 2022
November 10, 2022

Boholano ranks 10th in Physician Licensure Exam

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A Boholano scholar ranked 10th in the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) conducted last October which was participated by 5,958 examinees.

Mark Johnuel Duavis, 31, a native of Barangay Cangawa, Buenavista, obtained a score of 87.08 percent, which earned him and three others the 10th spot.

Based on data released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 3,826 out of 5,958 passed the exams, marking a 64.2 percent passing rate.

Duavis told the Chronicle that he was only hoping to pass the board exam and fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, so he did not expect to actually be among the top passers.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Malipayon kaayo ko kay ni pay off ang paningkamot sa pila ka tuig natong pag eskwela sa medisina,” said Duavis.  

The 31-year-old said becoming a doctor has been a lifelong dream for him, but he was unable to study medicine immediately after graduating from the University of Bohol’s nursing program in 2011 due to financial constraints.

“So kung wala ko nakakuha og scholarship, dako jud og posibilidad na wala ko naka sulod og medicine kay akong pamilya dili pud maka suporta sa kamahal sa medicine na kada semester usually ang tuition is around P100,000 to P120,000 so bug-at gyud siya para sa pamilya,” said Duavis.

Duavis worked first as nurse for the Department of Health (DOH) while his siblings also studied to obtain nursing degrees.

He repeatedly applied for scholarship programs before his application was accepted in 2017.  

He was granted a full scholarship by the DOH, , allowing him to take up medicine at the University of Cebu.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“At the time, gusto unta ko mag medicine og dretso, unya akong mga igsuon nagskwela pa man so wala nalang pud ko namugos sa akong ginikanan and then ni abot ang point na nagsige og apply-apply og scholarship natagaan jud pud og full scholarship,” said Duavis.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Duavis admitted that his family had also urged him to take up medicine despite initially not having the finances to pay for his tuition.

He said his mother’s work as a public school nurse inspired him to also get into the medical field.

“Akong mama, siya lang ang health professional sa amoang barangay so tanan na problema barangay whethere naay atakehon, naay ma stroke, naay masamad, naay injectionan nga bata, adto jud na tanan padung sa amoa buntag palang sayo unya ako mismo pag bata mag tabang tabang na ko,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Duavis added said he initially planned to spend his mandatory three-year community work in Beunavista but the town already has a municipal doctor.

He said he might be deployed in neighboring towns which need a municipal doctor. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 HNU alumni named finalists at ALB PH Law Awards

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Two of the finalists for dispute resolution…

Tagbilaran City awarded as most business-friendly LGU

Tagbilaran City was adjudged as the “Most Business Friendly LGU” in the  country (City Level 3). The search ended during…

Bohol’s ‘chocolate princess’ wins prestigious award from Goldman Sachs, Fortune

Boholana Dalereich Polot, dubbed Bohol’s “chocolate princess,” has been chosen to receive the Fortune-Goldman Sachs Global Women Award, making her…

Boholano ranks 4th in mechanical engineering board exam

A graduate of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) ranked fourth in the mechanical engineering board examination held last month.…

Boholana daughter of fisherman, educator ranks 6th in teachers’ licensure exam

A daughter of a fisherman and a teacher in Bohol ranked sixth out of 8,726 students who took the licensure…

Boholana ranks 1st in Agriculturist Licensure Examination

A Boholana emerged as the topnotcher of the November 2021 Agriculturist Licensure Examination while two others from the province also…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply