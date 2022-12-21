OGAR’s coverage expanded to include present administration

Governor Aris Aumentado has expanded the coverage of the Office of Governance and Accountability (OGAR), broadening its watchdog role to also cover the dealings of the present administration.

Aumentado, through Executive Order No. 2-A, mandated the OGAR to look into violations committed by the Provincial Government of Bohol, whether it transpired before or during the present administration.

The first-term governor amended his previous EO, lifting the limitation in which the OGAR could identify and only look into anomalous transactions committed “prior to July 1, 2022.”

In response, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) lauded Aumentado for his initiative to promote “clean governance” and accountability.

The SP, during its regular session on Tuesday, passed a resolution acknowledging the expansion of the OGAR’s coverage without objections from any of the legislative body’s members.

The resolution was filed by Provincial Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr., a staunch ally of Aumentado.

“The jurisdiction of this fact-finding body has been expanded to include not only the officers of past administrations but also present officers and employees of this current administration. They are now subject to scrutiny and accountability if and when there is alleged graft and corruption,” said Abapo.

According to Abapo, the expansion of OGAR’s coverage shows that its creation was not intended to carry out a witch hunt against the previous administrations particularly that of former Governor Art Yap.

“This would dispel the belief that this present administration is only after the past officers of the province. We affirm, confirm this move of expansion to show to the world that there is no bias,” said Abapo.

The fact-finding body is attached to the Office of the Governor and is headed by former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr.

It gets operational support from the Provincial Legal Office led by the Atty. Handel Lagunay.

The creation of OGAR was among the first measures implemented by Aumentado when he took over as governor in July.

Aumentado was catapulted to the gubernatorial seat in a landslide victory which many believed was secured through his promises of clean governance and accountability for those who have used their posts in the provincial government to enrich themselves. (AD)