Proposed Bohol Convention Center gets P50 million budget

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The badly needed Bohol International Convention Center got its initial budgetary outlay from the national government.

Sen. Imee Marcos released P50 million last week through the Department of Public Works & Highways (DPWH).

This was confirmed by Gov. Aris Aumentado who is bullish to start the construction of the huge convention center that can accommodate up to 12,000 persons. He said the fund outlay was personally released by Sen. Marcos.

Gov. Aumentado told the senator that this convention center will be a game changer as far as Bohol’s tourism industry is concerned.

He told Sen. Marcos that once this convention center will be completed, Bohol will make a breakthrough in hosting national gatherings, as well as sports events and concerts.

The convention center will cost P300 million to be constructed in a two-hectare lot, the governor said.

The lack of a huge convention center has deprived the province of several millions of pesos in revenues as several event organizers already dropped Bohol as a potential venue for big national and international events that would require a big plenary hall including venues for sports events like PBA games and musical concerts of renowned artists.

Gov. Aumentado said that he will continue to find other fund sources as this project will cost no less than P150 million.

The potential for Bohol to become the venue of big national events has already been proven as several groups have forced to hold their conventions in the province while limiting their number of attendees due to this lack of a venue.

As of now, Be Grand Resort has the biggest convention area which can accommodate up to 1,000 persons only.