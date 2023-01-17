5-day Ubi Festival to be held this month

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) will once again conduct the Ubi Festival on January 26-30, 2023 at the Old City Airport, Cogon, Tagbilaran City.

The 5-day fest is the annual activity of the provincial government showcasing the different varieties of Ubi such as: Baligonhon, Binanag, Gimnay, Binato, Iniling, Tam-isan, Kabus-ok, and the famous Kinampay.

Gertrudes S. Fuentes, Chief- Crops and Productivity Division – OPA who is also the focal person of the festival said that the event will be kicked-off with a motorcade contest at 1pm on January 26, 2023 passing through from Capitol Grounds – New Capitol Site Road – Hangos Street – J. A. Clarin St. -City Hall Grounds – Calceta St.- St. Jude Hospital – CPG Avenue – City Airport Road – down to the venue for the opening program.

In the opening program, Gov. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado will deliver his inspirational message while the three solons; Representative Edgar M. Chatto (1st District), Rep. Maria Vanessa C. Aumentado (2nd Dist.) and Rep. Kristine Alexie B. Tutor (3rd Dist.), Dir. Joel A. Elumba (OIC-Regional Executive Director, DA-7) and Dr, Gracia F. Arado (OIC-Center Director, ATI-7) will give their messages of support as Vice-Governor Dionisio Victor A. Balite will deliver his welcome message after Dr. Larry M. Pamugas (Acting Provincial Agriculturist) could acknowledge the guests and participants.

After Gov. Aumentado could deliver his inspirational message, he will lead the turn-over of Ubi planting materials/fruit seedlings to beneficiaries, turn-over of RPC to new partner farmer organization (PIWARDEP), and the ribbon cutting and opening of exhibits.

As usual, the festival will be highlighted with the different contests to be participated by participants coming from municipalities who have Ubi display at the booths they will be constructed at the Old City Airport which will be done on the second day (Jan. 27, 2023).

The contests with prizes at stake are the following: Most Participative LGU, Pinaka Contest, Balak Contest, Jingle Contest, OPM Singing Contest (Female Category), OPM Singing Contest (Male Category), Kuradang Contest (Classical not Modern Kuradang), Cook-Off and the Motorcade.

Of all the contests, only the Cook-Off Contest will be done on the third day to be facilitated by Bohol Tourism Office with product sampling from Destileria Barako.

The awarding of winners from the different contests and the recognition of the participating LGUs will be done on the fifth day (Jan. 30) wherein Gov. Aumentado will lead in the activity.

Also in the culmination program of the Ubi Festival, the winners of the 22 different categories of the Suhid sa Malampusong Mag-uumang Bol-anon 2022 and its assisting technicians will receive their awards and recognition.

The 22nd Ubi Festival would be the first festival in the administration of Gov. Aumentado and Vice-Gov. Balite which aims to award and recognize the Boholano farmers and fisherfolks who have been helping in the agricultural endeavour of the provincial government. (Atoy Cosap)