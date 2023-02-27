Aris to order shutdown of Jumamoy’s Inabanga quarry

February 27, 2023
Aris to order shutdown of Jumamoy’s Inabanga quarry

Governor Aris Aumentado on Monday said he will order the shutdown of the quarry operations of former Inabanga Mayor Roygie Jumamoy which he accused of hampering flood-control efforts of the government.

Aumentado, in an interview with the media, said the quarrying of sand and gravel in Inabanga by the Jumamoy family has prompted the Department of Highways and Public Works (DPWH) to continuously implement flood-control “setbacks.”

“Dako na kaayo og gasto ang gobyerno sa paghimo og flood control pero tungod sige og quarry sila, sige pud ko hugma ang among flood control mao nagsige nalang mi og setback, ga balik-balik nalang ta og gasto,” said Aumentado.

The first-term governor said this has been going since the time when he was still congressman of the second district.

He claimed that at the time, he had to repeatedly allot funds for the DPWH to implement flood-control measures in the district due to the quarry operations.

“Sukad pa na sauna, congressman pa ko. So I think papahuwayon sa nato ng quarry dinha na naa ray usa ka pamilya nakapahimos,” said Aumentado.

The governor added that residents near the quarry have expressed support for the suspension of operations as it is projected to mitigate flooding in the area.

“Ang sagad sa mga taw diha na lipay na ipisarado gyud ang maong quarry,” he said.

In the same interview, Aumentado announced that quarry revenues in the province have been steadily increasing due to strict collection of fees and regulation of the industry.

He reminded quarry operators to secure permits and pay the required fees on time.

“Mo abot gyud ang panahon na magkaproblema mo sa inyong mga penalties ug bayronon. Maayo ng mag negosyo ta na naa gyuy ensaktong permite,” said Aumentado. (ad)

