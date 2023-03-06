Israel to ink job-placement deal with Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

There are job opportunities for Boholanos in Israel.

Gov. Aris Aumentado capped his visit to Israel with assurances issued by a ranking Israeli official handling foreign affairs.

Deputy Director Rafael Harpaz, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Asia and the Pacific, told the governor there are available job placements in their country which he wants some Boholanos to assure that he gets back on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10,000 job opportunities include those wanting to work in a medical field as well as other skilled workers.

Details of the job hiring agreement will be finalized with Director Harpaz who is scheduled to visit the province next month.

DESALINATION PLANT

Governor Aumentado during the invitation trip to Israel explored the technology of a modern desalination plant which is requested in the Regional Development Council (RDC-7) which he presently chairs.

He visited the Sorek Desalination Plant in Tel Aviv which has a capacity of 624,000 cubic meters of seawater being tapped for drinking water. This is one of the biggest desalination plants in the world.

Aside from Bohol, the Cebu Water district is also exploring to have its desalination plant for the much-needed water especially in Mactan, Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIRECT FLIGHTS TO BOHOL

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor was tasked to lay down the linkages with the agencies concerned to open a direct flight to Bohol.

He assured the Israeli deputy director to make representations with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism for the opening of this direct flight.

Earlier, Gov. Aumentado said by the end of May, there will be 10 flights per week from China and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Asia is bullish in opening these direct flights to Bohol Panglao International Airport, according to the governor.

He confirmed reports of ongoing negotiations for the direct flights from Singapore and Malaysia.