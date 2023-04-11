China grant secured for completion of 3rd Panglao-Tagbilaran bridge

The Tagbilaran-Dauis Offshore Bridge, the third bridge that will connect the Tagbilaran City to the resort island of Panglao, will be completed through a grant pledged by the Chinese government, said First District Rep. Edgar Chatto.

According to Chatto, the official development assistance (ODA) financing for the bridge’s construction has been converted into a grant from a loan, cancelling future financial burden on the national government for the bridge’s completion.

“As far as funding is concerned, loan unta ni siya pero karon na negotiate hantod na nahimong grant. ODA is not new to us kay kani atong airport ngana man pud but that one is a loan, and even our irrigation dili mana grant. So ODA is not new to us pero kaning grant, nindot ni na opportunity kay dili ta mo create og burden sa national government,” said Chatto.

However, Chatto noted that the Chinese government will still be sending a team to assess the cost for the construction of the actual bridge.

“Diha nay positive confirmation ang Chinese government. It was relayed by the Chinese embassy. And basically ang Chinese government maoy mo padala og experts para ana,” said Chatto.

Chatto could not confirm yet the actual amount of the grant agreed upon by the Chinese government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) but as early as year 2020, the P6.955-billion project was confirmed to be under a China grant by the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy during the preparatory meeting for the Philippines-China High-Level Meeting.

The DPWH also previously announced that the planned four-lane 2.7-kilometer project connecting mainland Bohol to the island municipalities of Dauis and Panglao will incorporate the iconic cable-stayed design.

Chatto added that the bridge’s “iconic” design is expected to add to the province’s tourist attractions.

“We’re looking forward to a nice bridge, and once pohon mahuman na, it will be an iconic bridge na pwedeng ipang postcard, pwede ma dugang as one of our tourist attractions dinhi sa Bohol,” said Chatto.

Meanwhile, the bridge’s approaches on both sides in Songculan, Dauis and Tagbilaran City are expected to be completed within the year.

The national government last allocated P100 million for the completion of the Tagbilaran side.

“Kadtong sa pikas [Dauis] funded naman to. Na-delay lang tungod kay dunay right-of-way problem pero na resolve na pero diri sa Tagbilaran nagkuwang ilang budget so mao nagdugang,” Chatto said. (AD)