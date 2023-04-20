New ‘underwater wonders’ unveiled at Bohol Loop Dive Expo 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Panglao Association of Dive Operators (PADO) presents the 1st Bohol Loop Dive Expo (BHOLDEX), a two-week diving festival that opened last Friday and ends on the 30th. 

Temed “Be Part of My World: Defying Limits, Underwater Discoveries,” the event seeks to uncover and promote new dive sites, enhancing tourism and the diving industry in Bohol.

BHOLDEX introduces a unique dive safari concept across 12 towns in Bohol, each committed to managing their dive sites with a focus on environmental sustainability. Adhering to Bohol’s environmental policies, these towns work together to preserve marine diversity while fostering responsible development.

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado endorses the event, emphasizing cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office. Underwater assessments and site demarcations have been conducted to maintain dive site standards.

The expo features a range of exciting activities, including freediving games hosted by Blue Freedom Apnea and Villa Tomasa Q. These games cater to all skill levels and offer exciting prizes, such as freediving equipment, discounted courses, and tickets to Blue Freedom Week.

One of the Highlights of the expo is an underwater photography contest open to both beginners and professionals. Participants will capture macro photos, fish portraits, marine behavior, and wide-angle shots of various dive sites in the island province. Among the participants is AquaQueen Debora Mariotti, Bohol’s first female freediving instructor, AquaQueen of the universe and Co-Founder of Blue Freedom Apnea.

The Bohol Loop Dive Expo 2023 highlights the harmony between responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, setting an example for other destinations worldwide. The event promises an exciting and immersive experience for all who attend, blending adventure, conservation, and prosperity.

To know more about freediving, send a message to https://www.facebook.com/bluefreedomapnea Or visit the website: Www.bluefreedomapnea.com

