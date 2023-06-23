Sandugo Trade Expo to be held anew after 3-year hiatus

The Sandugo Trade Expo will again be held in Tagbilaran City for the first time since the annual trade fair was suspended in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rey Anthony Regis, trade specialist of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol, said the five-day fair, which is set on July 19 to July 24, 2023 at the Island City Mall, will be participated by 100 exhibitors from, Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

According to Regis, the Sandugo Trade Expo has been privatized for the first time and will be organized by the Alturas Group of Companies.

This is in line with the mandate for the agency to refrain from conducting trade fairs.

“Usa sa mandate namo sa DTI is hinay-hinay namo na e-privatize ang pag conduct og trade fair. Dili na mi pwede mo kolekta og mga payments gikan sa atong mga exhibitors. Unya dili man pud pwede na atong undangon ang atong trade fair kay dako mani kaayog tabang sa atong mga negosyante sa Bohol mao ng nakig partner ta sa ICM,” said Regis.

The DTI official added that the privatization was also intended to reduce the agency’s expenses.

Regis said the DTI allotted only P200,000 for the event, down from P1 million, as it will merely assist the Alturas Group in organizing the event.

According to Regis, this year’s Sandugo Trade Expo is targeting to rake in at least P15 million in sales.

Among those to be sold at the expo are processed food, furniture, decorations, handicrafts, fashion accessories and other locally made products.

“Karon tuiga daghan kaayo tang mga products. Naa tay mga wood ug mga rattan furniture gikan sa Bohol ug diri sa CARAGA. Naay mga jars na marble from Romblon. Naa tay mga home decors gikan sa pipila ka mga lugar sa Pilipinas,” said Regis.

As of Thursday, all 100 slots for exhibitors have already been taken.

In 2019, before the pandemic erupted, the Sandugo Trade Expo posted record-breaking sales of P40 million.

It also drew around 190 exhibitors from across the country. (A. Doydora)