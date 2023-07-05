‘Experiential learning’ at Sandugo Agri-Fair 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The conduct of the Sandugo Agri-Fair this year is something unique than the usual celebration because this will be highlighted with Experiential Learning which are useful to the students or in the young generation wherein such activities are somehow neglected in modern time.

Provincial Agriculturist Liza M. Quirog during the Capitol Reports last Friday said that the agri-fair which is scheduled on July 17-19, 2023 at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport will be memorable and have more fun because everyone has a chance to learn the old best practices among agri-fishery sectors that it seems gradually phased out in the new generation such: rice pounding, traditional stone corn grinding, coconut grating, Karomata Riding, Bangus Deboning, Net Mending, and Puso Making.

The experiential learning will be done on the second day at 8:30 am. – 5:00 p.m. at the venue of the fair.

Quirog said the 3-day fair which bring the theme “Kayutaan ug Kadagatan Palambuon Subay sa Hagit sa Panahon” will be started with a motorcade contest at 1 p.m. on the first day at the jump-off area at Capitol Grounds passing through New Capitol Site Road – Hangos St. – J.A. Clarin St. – City Hall Grounds – Calceta St. -CPG Avenue – City Airport Road all the way to the venue.

In the opening program, Governor Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado will give his second inspirational message since he assumed a position as governor in the Sandugo Agri-Fair as the three solons in the province will deliver their messages of support: First District Congressman Edgar M. Chatto, Second Dist. Congresswoman Vanessa Aumentado, and Third Dist. Congresswoman Alexie B. Tutor; while Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite , SP Committee on Agriculture will do the opening statement right after Quirog could acknowledge the guests and participants as City Mayor Jane Censoria C. Yap in Tagbilaran City will give her welcome message.

Gov. Aumentado right after the opening program will lead the ribbon cutting and opening of exhibits for the Agri – Fair 2023 together with the vice–governor, three -solons, the city mayor and all municipal mayors.

On the first day also that the judging of the product display contest will be conducted and the Agri- Stakeholder’s night at the Bohol Cultural Center.

There will be a Quiz Bee to be facilitated by the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) 7 on the last day at 9 am; while the closing and awarding program will be done at 3 pm still at the Old City Airport wherein Gov. Aumentado will deliver his inspirational message and lead the giving of awards and recognition to the winners of the different contests and the participation of the Municipal LocaL Government Units (MLGUs).

The Sandugo Agri-Fair 2023 is an annual activity of the PGBh through OPA as one of the activities that will highlight in the month–long celebration of the Sandugo Festival.

Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte asked the media to disseminate the activities of the Sandugo Festival as they now looking for more festive celebrations in the next year.

By: Atoy Cosap