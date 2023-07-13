LTFRB: 35 Bohol LGUs completed public transport route plan

Some 35 local government units (LGU) in Bohol have submitted their Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), one of the requirements for the full implementation of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) in the region.

This was announced by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 director Eduardo Montealto on Wednesday during a consultation with transport groups and LGUs in Bohol in line with the province’s continuing preparation for the PUVMP.

The LTPRP is among the requirements by funding agencies such as the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) for them to extend loans to transport cooperatives or corporations for their acquisition of the modern jeepneys.

Based on data from the LTFRB, the following LGUs have submitted their LTPRPs: Albur, Alicia, Baclayon, Batuan, Bien unido, Buenavicta, Carmen, Calape, Candijay, Dagohoy, Danao, Dauis, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, Panglao, Pilar, Pres. Garcia, San Isidro, San Miguel, Tagbilaran City, Trinidad, Tubigon, Ubay, Valencia, Sagbayan, Sikatuna and Sevilla.

According to Montealto, the most of the 13 remaining LGUs have yet to submit their LPTRP due to lack of routes and failure of their planners to create the plan, which details the route network, mode, and required number of units per mode for delivering land transport service.

“Kadtong wala man gud, wala silay rota so pwede nila isulti na mao ra ‘gyud na among existing na tricycle lang’ mao ng e-guide namo sila aron mahuman ang province,” said Montealto.

According to Montealto, all LGUs need to secure their LPTRPs for the province to prepare and also submit its own.

However, Montealto noted that Bohol is ahead of other provinces in terms of the submission of LPTRPs.

“Medyo ang Bohol hinuon ang mas mauna, mas abante kay di man komplikado ang mga rota sa Bohol. Sa Cebu, daghan na among na issue-han og notice of compliance, pero daghna pud ang kulang,” he added. (A. Doydora)