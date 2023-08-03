Shell, contractor urged to replace 4 acacias cut in Tagbilaran with 4,000 trees

Topic |  
2 seconds ago
2 seconds ago

Shell, contractor urged to replace 4 acacias cut in Tagbilaran with 4,000 trees

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Sangguniang Panalalawigan (SP) has urged the Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Forestview Realty and Development, Inc. to comply with the recommendation of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to plant 4,000 trees to make up for their controversial cutting down of four over centuries-old Acacia trees in Tagbilaran City.

According to Vice Governor Dionisio Balite, the SP passed a resolution calling on the two companies to submit proof of compliance once they are able to plant the trees.

Balite said the DENR recommended the planting of 1,000 trees for each of the four acacia trees that were cut down along Baguio Drive in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City.

The DENR, in an incident report, recommended “for Forestview Realty and Development, Inc. together with Shell Corporation, to plant 1,000 indigenous trees in exchange for obe acacia tree in the National Greening Program sites.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, Ariel Rica, chief of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) said they have yet to relay the recommendation to Forestview and Shell.

Rica said the PENRO and CENRO will be assisting both companies in the tree-planting initiative which will be carried out in a still undetermined site under the National Greening Program.

“Pwede ra sila mo palit sa mga private seedling providers unya e-arrange ra siguro na sa atong CENRO ug naa tay mga seedlings pwede pud na nato ipatanom nila,” he added.

In April, both Shell and Forestview were in hot water for taking down the century-old trees which they cut down to pave the way for the construction of a gasoline station. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Red tide still up in Tagbilaran-Dauis waters, other coastal areas

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has warned against the continued presence of red tide in five coastal…

LGUs say intervention needed for Danajon Double Barrier Reef

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Provinces with jurisdiction over the Danajon…

New ‘underwater wonders’ unveiled at Bohol Loop Dive Expo 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Panglao Association of Dive Operators (PADO)…

Aris to order shutdown of Jumamoy’s Inabanga quarry

Governor Aris Aumentado on Monday said he will order the shutdown of the quarry operations of former Inabanga Mayor Roygie…

Resorts at Alona Beach get go-signal to build ripraps to stop erosion

Operators of establishments erected along the Alona Beach in Panglao have been allowed by Department of Environment and Natural Resources…

PCG launches preventive measures vs. possible oil spill from stranded vessel off Jagna

Authorities have taken precautionary measures to contain any oil spill from a passenger vessel which ran aground in Jagna town…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply