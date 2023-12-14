Bohol ports e-ticket system ordinance passes 1st reading at SP

Topic |  
December 14, 2023
December 14, 2023

Bohol ports e-ticket system ordinance passes 1st reading at SP

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A proposed ordinance seeking the creation of an e-ticketing system for all ports in Bohol hurdled the first reading at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday.

If passed as an ordinance, the measure will require the integration of all payments prior to boarding a vessel including terminal fee, seat number, and baggage check-in fee, said Provincial Board Member Tomas Abapo who authored the proposed ordinance.

According to Abapo, the measure will eradicate the cumbersome ticketing procedures in Bohol ports which require passengers to repeatedly fall in line.

 “As of now, if anybody would go to Cebu or elsewhere, you have to fall in line to buy the passenger ticket, and then you have to go to another area to secure your terminal fee and after which you would have to go another queue if you have luggage and then another queue for the seat number,” said Abapo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The legislator added that the measure will not only be imposed on the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port but also in all other ports of the province.

The measure was crafted in response to the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7’s call for local government units to pass ordinances requiring shipping companies to adopt electronic ticketing and cashless transactions.

Melanie Ng, chair of the RDC-Economic Development Committee, reported to the Council during a meeting at the Capitol last week that Dumaguete City has already passed an ordinance mandating all shipping companies operating in the Dumaguete City Port to adopt e-ticketing.

The shipping companies were re given until December 2023 to complete the transition to online transactions. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran to use ‘Governor’s Cup’ prize money to purchase 2 dump trucks, 133 tents

Tagbilaran City is set to purchase two mini dump trucks to be used for garbage collection and 133 movable tents…

Bohol SP approves P4 billion budget for 2024

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol has approved on final…

Aboitiz’ P4.5 billion to upgrade Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Aboitiz Group was accepted, in principle,…

Wage board OKs P33 daily minimum wage hike in Bohol, rest of CV

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB VII) has approved a P33 hike in the daily minimum…

Hybrid solar lights installed in Mabini

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Mayor Onjie Grace B. Lim confirmed that…

Comelec completes inspection of schools for barangay, SK elections

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has completed inspection of schools in the city which will be used as polling precincts…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply