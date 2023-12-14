Tagbilaran to use ‘Governor’s Cup’ prize money to purchase 2 dump trucks, 133 tents

December 14, 2023
December 14, 2023

Tagbilaran City is set to purchase two mini dump trucks to be used for garbage collection and 133 movable tents using the prize money received by the local government unit for winning in the first-ever Governor’s Cup basketball tournament in October.

Councilor Tim Butalid, chairman of the Tagbilaran City Council’s Committee on Appropriation and Accounts, said they passed a resolution during a special session on Wednesday claiming the amount of P8 million from the Provincial Government of Bohol.

Tagbilaran City clinched first place in the Governor’s Cup Juniors’ Division and second place in the Open Division winning P5 million and P3 million, respectively.

“Nangayo ang province og resolution para sa premyo na ipaagi og project so maong among gi-submit so ang unod sa resolution is to claim the price,” said Butalid.

According to Butalid, the city is in need of dump trucks to for its solid waste management program.

He noted that some of the city’s current garbage-collection trucks has been bogging down hampering the garbage collection.

“Tungod kay kaning atong pagkolekta usahay malangay ta kung mo bog down ang atong mga garbage trucks mao ng reklmao ng uban,” he added.

Each dump truck is worth over P2.2 million each of the movable tents are worth P26,000.

Butalid said they are expecting the trucks to be delivered next year. (RT)

