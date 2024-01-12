BM proposes tourist spot, hotel discounts for Boholanos

January 12, 2024
Boholanos could soon get to enjoy tourist spots, resorts and hotels here in the province on special slashed rates.

In a privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) regular session on Tuesday, Provincial Board Member Nathaniel Binlod proposed an initiative to enjoin resorts, hotels, tourism and recreational site operators to give discounted rates for accommodations and entrance fees to Boholanos.

The move aims to promote local tourism and offer greater opportunities for locals to experience and benefit from our very own tourism attractions as well as the facilities and amenities of resorts and other recreational sites on much lower rates than the usual charges for foreign and non-local tourists.

According to Binlod, increased tourism-related activities involving locals could further spur economic growth.

Taking pride of an initiative of the local government of Carmen where residents of the town are given 100% discount and 50% discount for Boholanos who could present valid identification cards when visiting the world famous Chocolate Hills.

Acting on Binlod’s proposal, fellow lawmakers agreed to refer the matter to the SP Committee on Tourism for deliberation and discussion. (KB, AD)

