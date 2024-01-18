Tagbilaran eyes vacant private lots, streets as pay parking areas

The city government of Tagbilaran is exploring ways to clear obstructive parked vehicles on congested downtown streets by converting vacant lots and selected streets into pay parking areas.

City Councilor Eliezer Borja, chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) committee on Peace and Order and Public Safety, is appealing to owners of vacant lots here in the city to allow the conversion of their properties into pay parking areas.

The conversion of private vacant lots and even selected streets into spaces for vehicle parking will greatly help the city government’s campaign to clear the central business district of obstructions to the smooth flow of traffic.

According to Borja, owners of empty lots will stand to earn rental from their idle land, while the city will also generate additional income from parking fees which can be used to fund various programs and projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the sites considered by the city government is the huge vacant lot of what used to be known as “Bohol Land” terminal. Negotiations are ongoing between the city government and the owner of the property but talks have stalled, Borja bared.

Some of the streets being initially considered to be declared as designated pay parking streets are Lesage Street particularly at the right side portion starting from CPG Avenue going to Gallares Street; the right side of H. Grupo Street from the corner of Gallares Street up to CPG Avenue; the right side of the corner of Jacinto Street going to Marapao Street; the left side of M.H. Del Pila Street from the corner of Remolador Street and crossing CPG Avenue; and the right side of Ingles Street from the corner of Jacinto Street towards M. Parras Street.

Also being looked into is the conversion into a pay parking area of the left side of J.S. Torralba Street from the corner of CPG Avenue going to Marapao Street all the way to M. Parras Street; the right portion of M. Parras Street from the corner of B. Inting Street going into J.A. Clarin Street; the right side of M.H. Del Pilar Street going to B. Inting Street; left portion of B. Inting Street from the corner of M. Parras Street going towards Jacinto Street; the right side beginning from the corner of Jacinto Street towards CPG Avenue, right side of Belderol Street from the corner of Lamdagan Street up to Pamaong street; the right side of Lamdagan Street from San Jose Street going to Belderol Street; right side of Tabaco Street from the intersection of Maria Clara Street all the way to Belderol Street; right portion of Visarra Street from M. Parras Street to CPG Avenue; right side of Visarra Street starting at M. Parras Street going to CPG Avenue, right side of Lamdagan Street from San Jose Street going to Belderold Street; right portion of Tabaco Street going to Pamaong Street; Lamdagan St. to San Jose St., and Belderol Street from CPG Avenue up to Graham Avenue.

Along with personnel of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) and the City Economic Enterprise Office, Borja conducted an ocular inspection of said thoroughfares, including the vicinity of the ongoing construction of Cogon Public Market where presently parking areas are being designated specifically across the market’s fish section along Belderol Street and along Lamdagan Street.

Borja admitted that until now, the pay parking ordinance of the city has not been implemented, specifically in identified pay parking streets due to the absence of implementing guidelines and a collection system especially with the proposal of incumbent City Mayor Jane Yap that all cash transactions and payments will be digitalized. (KB)