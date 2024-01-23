Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

January 23, 2024
Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

Another private airline company based in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu expressed interest in serving a local route through the Ubay Airport.

Gov. Aris Aumentado bared that he recently met with top executives of Bohol Wings, a local company offering chartered and tourist flights, who conveyed their interest in opening a route to serve travelers who want to visit destinations in the northern part of Bohol, such as the resorts of Anda.

According to the governor, Bohol Wings is also interested in serving flights via the Panglao Bohol International Airport.

Gov. Aumentado said there is a need to fast-track rehabilitation works of the Ubay Airport so that it can accommodate commercial flights. (AD, KB)

