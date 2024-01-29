Chartered flights from China, daily flights from South Korea start at Bohol airport

Topic |  
January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024

Chartered flights from China, daily flights from South Korea start at Bohol airport

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The much-awaited return of Chinese tourists is starting to arrive with chartered flights from China arriving at the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

The maiden flight from Chengdu, China touched down at the BPIA at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday bringing some 150 tourists on board the Royal Air flight.  The same airline company brought Chinese passengers late last year from Kunming, China, according to BPIA Manager Angelo Ybanez.

The biggest chunk of arriving tourists are Koreans due to the five daily direct flights bringing  750 Koreans everyday with Jeju Air maintaining three flights, two from Incheon and one from Busan. Royal Air and Air Busan are having one flight daily from Incheon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The airport manager told the Chronicle there are 121 flights arriving weekly, 82 domestic and 39 international flights.

Two other airline companies, GinAir and T-Way, signified their interest to bring tourists here, Ybanez said.

The 82 domestic flights per week include 10 flights daily from Manila (4 Cebu Pacific, 3 Philippine Airlines and 3 AirAsia. An estimated 1,500 passengers from Manila are arriving daily.

The other domestic flights are 7 weekly from Davao (4 PAL, 3 Cebu Pacific) and three weekly flights of AirSwift from El Nido, Palawan.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Talks start for Alona Beach rehab project

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRT PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Alona Beach in Panglao will…

Proper procedures observed in Loboc River riprap project, says mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Loboc River riprapping project underwent proper…

Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

Another private airline company based in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu expressed interest in serving a local route through the Ubay Airport.…

Cebu-based airline eyes Bohol route via Ubay airport

Another private airline company based in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu expressed interest in serving a local route through the Ubay Airport.…

Tagbilaran eyes vacant private lots, streets as pay parking areas

The city government of Tagbilaran is exploring ways to clear obstructive parked vehicles on congested downtown streets by converting vacant…

Stoppage order issued vs. Cultural Hub project at Banat-i Hill

The City Engineer and Building Official has issued a stoppage order to temporarily suspend civil works of the Cultural Hub…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply