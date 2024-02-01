Tagbilaran PNP beefs up drive vs. cybercrime

February 1, 2024
Tagbilaran PNP beefs up drive vs. cybercrime

Strengthening its campaign against crimes perpetuated on the internet, the Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) has set up its own cybercrime desk.

The TCPS Anti-Cybercrime Desk was officially launched by PNP Region VII Anti-Cybercrime Division Chief P/Col. Fidel Fortaleza with TCPS chief Lt. Col. Homobuno Sayon, City Mayor Jane Yap and elements of the city police force.

TCPS Police Executive Service Office chief M/Sgt. Celso Orapa said setting up a cybercrime desk will facilitate the immediate investigation of illegal acts committed online as the public will now have a specific office where they can particularly go to for cyber-related incidents. This will also capacitate police investigation on cybercrimes.

“Mas gipaduol nato sa katawhan sa Tagbilaran ang opisina nga mahimong dangpan sa ilang reklamo kabahin sa cybercrimes o cyber-related offenses,” Orapa said.

The TCPS Anti-Cybercrime Desk, which will be headed by P/SSgt. Maria Teresa Sanchez, is established with the help of the Tagbilaran City Government.

According to Orapa, before having its own cybercrime desk, the TCPS would have to endorse cyber-related complaints to the Anti-Cybercrime Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office in Camp Dagohoy. (KB, RT)

