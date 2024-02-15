200 Boholanos get P2.7-million livelihood aid

200 Boholanos get P2.7-million livelihood aid

CEBU CITY – Over 200 farmers and vendors from Bohol received a total of P2.7 million worth of livelihood assistance, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas said Friday.

Lilia Estillore, regional director of DOLE-7, said the beneficiaries are members of the seven workers’ associations in San Miguel, Bohol.

Estillore said the agency’s field office in Bohol and the local government unit of San Miguel turned over the farm implements and other equipment based on the identified projects of the beneficiaries.

The Corazon Women’s Association that will venture into restaurant and catering services received jigs and materials worth PHP337,488.

For their farm implements rental services business, Bugang Farmers Association received PHP249,400 while the San Jose Women’s Association got PHP146,120.

The two other groups that received the assistance were Kagawasan Farmers Association (PHP243,288) and Cam-ba-san Irrigators’ Association (PHP999,696).

The Hagbuyo Women’s Association who proposed to venture into egg production got PHP249,928 and PHP498,482 for the Bugang Women’s Association for its swine fattening project. (PNA)

